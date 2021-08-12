U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.83. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 112 shares.

Specifically, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $749.04 million, a PE ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

