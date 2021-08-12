U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 14,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,511. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

