Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

