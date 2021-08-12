UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €226.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €201.70 ($237.29) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €211.16. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

