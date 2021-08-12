UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €12.70 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.80).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €13.04 ($15.34). 997,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.93.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.