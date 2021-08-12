UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €300.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

VOW3 opened at €205.25 ($241.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €215.49. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

