UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

