UBS Group Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €126.15. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

