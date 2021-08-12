Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $1,995,228.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $367.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,529,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

