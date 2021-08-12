Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UNIEF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

UNIEF stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. Uni-Select has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $13.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

