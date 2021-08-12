Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Shares of UFI opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Unifi in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unifi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

