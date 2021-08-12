Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UN01. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

UN01 traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.79 ($38.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.43. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.33 ($39.21). The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

