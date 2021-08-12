United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 81.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 271,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

