UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Issue $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $407.74 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

