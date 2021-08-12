Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 379.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.61. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,626 shares of company stock valued at $115,711,564 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

