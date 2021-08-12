Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $191.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 226,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,399,215 shares.The stock last traded at $184.57 and had previously closed at $171.20.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

