USDX (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006223 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

