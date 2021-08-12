Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $19.30. Utz Brands shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 15,846 shares trading hands.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 312,586 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

