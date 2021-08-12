Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $406.28. 56,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,862. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

