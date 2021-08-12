Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,120. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

