Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

