Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.49, a P/E/G ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.68.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

