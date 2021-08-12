Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $298.19. 660,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

