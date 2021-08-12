Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Position Raised by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $541,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.70. 34,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,629. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

