Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Reduced by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

