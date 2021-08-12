Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 29.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $88,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 30,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

