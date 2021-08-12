Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

VB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.34. 1,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,102. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.86.

