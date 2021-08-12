Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $409.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.