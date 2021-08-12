Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 28,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,239. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.