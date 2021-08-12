Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after buying an additional 232,480 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 702,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX remained flat at $$57.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 53,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,251. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.