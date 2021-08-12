Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VTWRF stock remained flat at $$34.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.47. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

