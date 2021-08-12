Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to post sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.06 million and the highest is $20.10 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $89.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.05 million to $89.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.32 million, with estimates ranging from $88.63 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VAPO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. 115,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $676.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

