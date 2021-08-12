Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$5.070 EPS.

NYSE VEC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

