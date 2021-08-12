Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

VEC traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. 204,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,950. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

