Velas Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $101.71 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001036 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001131 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.