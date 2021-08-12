Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.94 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.94 ($0.33). Approximately 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.85.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

