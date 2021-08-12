Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

VERA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,735. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29). Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth acquired 772,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

