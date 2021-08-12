Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.25 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.97). 9,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 112,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £105.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a current ratio of 26.51 and a quick ratio of 26.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.59.

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

