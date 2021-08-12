Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,898 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 82.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

