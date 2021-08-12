Veriti Management LLC Acquires 5,245 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $115,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.00 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.