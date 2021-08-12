Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.