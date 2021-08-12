Veriti Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $45,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,588,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $467.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.09.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.