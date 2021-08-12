Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.12. 4,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,894. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.