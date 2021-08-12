Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,416 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

ENPH opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,749. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

