Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VRCA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.