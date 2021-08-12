Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,561. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

