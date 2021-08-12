Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,417. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

