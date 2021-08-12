Versant Capital Management Inc Has $32,000 Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

