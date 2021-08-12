Versant Capital Management Inc Has $35,000 Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 3,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHLB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. 5,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

