Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 193 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.71. 15,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.42. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

